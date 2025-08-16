Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Saturday that Ertz will rest rather than suit up alongside the rest of the starters during Monday's preseason game against the Bengals, Commanders writer Ben Standig reports.

Ertz won't join Jayden Daniels and the majority of Washington's starters in making their preseason debut versus Cincinnati, an unsurprising decision, given that as he heads into his age-35 season, the veteran tight end has little more to gain from exhibition reps. Veteran wideout Noah Brown will join Ertz with a day of rest on the sidelines, while top receiver Terry McLaurin came off the active/PUP list Saturday but won't be in consideration to take the field Monday.