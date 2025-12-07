Ertz won't return to Sunday's game in Minnesota due to a knee injury.

Ertz took a hit to his knee on a Marcus Mariota incompletion directed his way in the third quarter. After visiting the sideline tent, Ertz was carted to the locker room and ruled out not long afterward. This appears to be a potentially serious injury, but for the time being he'll finish Week 14 with one catch (on two targets) for 11 yards.