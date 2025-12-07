Commanders' Zach Ertz: Ruled out of Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ertz won't return to Sunday's game in Minnesota due to a knee injury.
Ertz took a hit to his knee on a Marcus Mariota incompletion directed his way in the third quarter. After visiting the sideline tent, Ertz was carted to the locker room and ruled out not long afterward. This appears to be a potentially serious injury, but for the time being he'll finish Week 14 with one catch (on two targets) for 11 yards.
More News
-
Commanders' Zach Ertz: Exits with leg injury•
-
Commanders' Zach Ertz: Turns in vintage performance•
-
Commanders' Zach Ertz: Four grabs in loss to Miami•
-
Commanders' Zach Ertz: One of Mariota's favorite targets•
-
Commanders' Zach Ertz: Perfect on four targets•
-
Commanders' Zach Ertz: Sub-20-yard effort in loss•