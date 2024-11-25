Ertz brought in six of eight targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in the Commanders' 34-26 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Ertz finished the game tied with Noah Brown for the team lead in receptions while checking in second to his teammate in targets. The veteran tight end also found the end zone for the second straight game on a four-yard touchdown grab with just over three minutes remaining. Ertz has been a steady contributor throughout his first season in Washington, and he has at least seven targets in four of the last five games, including three straight, heading into a Week 13 home matchup against the Titans.