Ertz secured four of six targets for 16 yards in the Commanders' 28-7 loss to the Chiefs on Monday night.

Ertz's yardage total was his lowest for any game this season where he recorded a catch, even as he hit the six-target threshold for the third consecutive game. The veteran tight end's late first-quarter grab was also the subject of some controversy, as Ertz appeared to gain the necessary six yards for a first down on a fourth-down play before a virtual measurement reduced the gain to five yards, leading to a turnover on downs. Ertz has eclipsed 43 receiving yards just once this season, leaving him with muted fantasy prospects heading into a Week 9 home matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday night.