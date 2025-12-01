Ertz recorded 10 receptions on 13 targets for 106 yards in Sunday's 27-26 overtime loss to the Broncos.

Ertz has enjoyed increased production with Marcus Mariota under center, and he led the Commanders in both receptions and yards. In contrast to past weeks, he was used both deep down the field and in short areas, logging long receptions of 21 and 18 yards to help him top 100 receiving yards for the first time since Week 9 of the 2019 campaign. Ertz now has at least four receptions in five consecutive games. While he could be in for a downturn in opportunity moving forward due to the return of Terry McLaurin, Ertz was prioritized ahead of Deebo Samuel for targets in Sunday's loss.