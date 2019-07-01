Barwin has been in contact with the Eagles about a possible return, Mike Greger of Heavy.com reports.

Barwin was cut loose by the Giants in January, though the veteran isn't ready to hang it up just yet. "I'm trying to come back and play for the Eagles," stated Barwin. "I'm training right now and I've talked to Eagles GM Howie Roseman and they're going to see if they need any depth on the edge."