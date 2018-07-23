Barwin is signing with the Giants, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

This addition makes an awful lot of sense for a New York team in transition to a 3-4 base defense, considering Barwin played under Wade Phillips in Los Angeles last season and also spent time in 3-4 schemes during stints with the Eagles and Texans. Working on a streak of five consecutive seasons with at least 34 tackles and five sacks, the 31-year-old linebacker figures to enter the mix for a starting job opposite Olivier Vernon. Barwin should have a good chance to beat out Kareem Martin and Lorenzo Carter, though an every-down role is probably out of the question.

More News
Our Latest Stories