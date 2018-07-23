Connor Barwin: Joining Big Blue
Barwin is signing with the Giants, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
This addition makes an awful lot of sense for a New York team in transition to a 3-4 base defense, considering Barwin played under Wade Phillips in Los Angeles last season and also spent time in 3-4 schemes during stints with the Eagles and Texans. Working on a streak of five consecutive seasons with at least 34 tackles and five sacks, the 31-year-old linebacker figures to enter the mix for a starting job opposite Olivier Vernon. Barwin should have a good chance to beat out Kareem Martin and Lorenzo Carter, though an every-down role is probably out of the question.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB overview & 2018 strategies
If there's one lineup spot to feel at ease with, it's quarterback. There are lots to choose...
-
Quarterback Tiers 2.0
When will quarterbacks go off the draft board? Dave Richard thinks it'll be later than sooner....
-
Five big questions at QB
NFL camps are open, so the countdown is on for the Fantasy Football season. Our experts continue...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings: Pick Sutton
Dave Richard called Leonard Fournette's huge rookie year
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...