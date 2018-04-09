Connor Barwin: Scheduled to visit Cards
Barwin is scheduled to visit with the Cardinals this week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
A 2009 second-round pick, Barwin has ample experience working as both a 3-4 outside linebacker and a 4-3 defensive end, with five or more sacks in each of the last five seasons. He had 11.5 sacks for the Texans in 2011 and 14.5 for the Eagles in 2014, accounting for 47.7 percent of his total (54.5) through 126 career games. The 31-year-old had 34 tackles and five sacks in 14 games for the Rams last season while primarily operating as a 3-4 OLB. He'd likely spend more time with his hand in the dirt if he were to sign with a Cardinals team that's transititioning to more 4-3 looks under new head coach Steve Wilks.
