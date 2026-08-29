The Buccaneers waived Bazelak on Saturday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Bazelak was the No. 3 quarterback for the Bucs last year. The second-year player's role seems to have been usurped by undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels, who is set to be the emergency option behind Baker Mayfield and Jake Browning for the 2026 season. Bazelak will now remain on waivers through Sunday's cutdown day. If the 25-year-old goes unclaimed, he will become a free agent Monday able to sign with any franchise's 53-man roster or practice squad.