The Bucs waived Bazelak on Monday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Bazelak played well during the preseason, completing 32 of 46 pass attempts for 261 yards (5.7 yards per attempt) and one touchdown. However, the undrafted rookie out of Bowling Green was always a long shot to make the 53-man roster behind Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask and newcomer Teddy Bridgewater. Bazelak will be a candidate to land on Tampa Bay's practice squad if he clears waivers.