Connor Cook: Headed to Panthers' practice squad
Cook has joined Carolina's practice squad, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Cook, who was waived by the Raiders on Saturday, is looking to earn a new home in Carolina. The 2016 fourth-rounder had an uninspiring preseason and hasn't shown much throughout limited action in his NFL career. The Panthers' backup quarterback position remains murky, so it's conceivable that the the team could elect to transition Cook towards a depth role.
