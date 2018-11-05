Connor Cook: Latches on with Bengals' practice squad
The Bengals signed Cook to their practice squad Monday.
Cook's place on Cincinnati's practice squad comes following the release of fellow quarterback Christian Hackenberg. The 2016 sixth-round pick will attempt to show well during his time on the Bengals' practice squad, and hope to earn a depth role.
