The Jets signed Davis to the practice squad Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

The Jets are apparently seeking depth at tight end after placing Trevon Wesco (ankle) on injured reserve last week, and Davis will get a chance to prove himself on the practice squad. The 6-foot-8, 280-pound tight end played for the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL last spring but never caught a pass. He has experience at offensive tackle and defensive end, too, making him a versatile player that the Jets hope to develop