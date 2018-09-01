Flagel was waived by Oakland on Friday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Flagel signed with the Raiders less than a week ago and played 10 snaps in the team's final preseason game. The young defensive lineman will become a free agent if he clears waivers.

