Play

Hamlett (leg) was waived by the Cowboys on Thursday after reaching an injury settlement.

Since he suffered a broken fibula, there's a slim chance he makes a recovery by the end of the regular season, but he is now eligible to search for a new employer. Hamlett has one career target: a 17-yard touchdown catch for Cleveland in 2016.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories