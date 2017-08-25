Connor Hamlett: Reaches injury settlement
Hamlett (leg) was waived by the Cowboys on Thursday after reaching an injury settlement.
Since he suffered a broken fibula, there's a slim chance he makes a recovery by the end of the regular season, but he is now eligible to search for a new employer. Hamlett has one career target: a 17-yard touchdown catch for Cleveland in 2016.
More News
-
Don't buy the rookie RB hype
Everyone is buying this year's rookie class, but Chris Towers thinks the hype train is getting...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
If you’re looking for players who will outperform their draft value, this is the episode for...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers and ADP
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football sleepers...
-
Crowder tops Sportsline breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
12-team PPR mock draft review
Our CBS Sports staff completed a 12-team PPR mock draft, and the rookie running backs are all...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Julian Edelman and Derek...