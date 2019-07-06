Connor Hilland: Let go by Miami
The Dolphins waived Hilland (undisclosed) from injured reserve, according to the NFL's Transaction page.
Hilland previously spent the 2018 season on the Dolphins' practice squad. When fully recovered from his undisclosed injury, the 24-year-old center may look for a depth role elsewhere.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts, targets
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
TE projections tiers
Heath Cummings and Ben Gretch break out their tight end projections into tiers for both PPR...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Howard dominant
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Williams
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
2019 sleepers, rankings: Buy Big Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR projections tiers
Heath Cummings and Ben Gretch break out their wide receiver projections into tiers for both...