The Jets waived/injured Hulstein (undisclosed) on Sunday, Eric Allen and Amanda Vogt of the team's official site report.

Hulstein signed with the Jets in early August as an undrafted free agent out of Marist. The tight end participated in all three preseason games for the team, catching four of his five targets for 25 yards. The 6-foot-5, 235-pounder will now be subject to waivers, and if he clears will revert to the Jets' injured reserve list for the entirety of the 2026 regular season unless he is waived with an injury settlement.