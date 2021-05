Wedington has agreed to sign with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent, Dane Gonzalez of SI.com reports.

Wedington impressed during three games as a senior at Stanford, logging 15 catches for 157 yards (10.5 YPR) in a shortened season. He'll look to develop and fight for a depth role in Seattle's receiving corps, which was only made more crowded by the selection of D'Wayne Eskridge in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.