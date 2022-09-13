site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: connor-wedington-removed-from-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Connor Wedington: Removed from practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wedington was released from the 49ers' practice squad Tuesday.
Wedington signed with the team's practice squad Wednesday after being waived by the Texans. He'll now work to earn another opportunity eslewhere.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read