Connor Williams: Entering 2018 NFL Draft

Williams will forgo his senior season and enter the 2018 NFL Draft, Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports reports.

The junior entered the season as the consensus top draft-eligible tackle for this upcoming year, but inconsistent play and a knee injury made that less of a sure thing. Still, Williams has the prototypical size (6-6, 320) and athleticism that teams look for in a left tackle, so as long as his knee checks out at the combine and he checks the boxes at his workouts, he'll have a good chance of being the first tackle off the board this spring.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories