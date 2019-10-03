Conor McDermott: Let go by Buffalo
McDermott has been cut by the Bills, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
Apparently having the same last name as the head coach can only get one so far. McDermott wasn't being used this season amid a mostly healthy offensive line, while the Bills overstocked on extra linemen ahead of Week 1 when things weren't so great on the health front. McDermott stands a decent shot at landing on the practice squad.
