DeJean, who fractured a fibula in November, has been cleared to resume all football activities, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

With DeJean -- who ESPN's Mel Kiper ranks as the 21st overall prospect on his latest Big Board -- now past his injury, the defensive back will hold an individual workout April 8 without any restrictions. In addition to offering the ability to play either cornerback or safety, the Iowa product -- who logged seven picks (including three returned for TDs) in three collegiate seasons -- could also contribute to his future team as a punt returner.