The Seahawks are trying to sign Kupp, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

There were contradicting reports earlier Friday about the Cowboys pushing to sign Kupp (or not). It's unclear to what extent he'll prioritize money, winning, scheme fit or other factors, but it's fair to say Seattle will be at a disadvantage if he's inclined to take less money for a shot at the Super Bowl. Dallas would be somewhat more likely in that case, although still far from the best option. That said, it's a tough market for ring-chasing, as the Super Bowl favorites -- KC, PHI, BUF, BAL, etc. -- all appear set at wide receiver and/or signed veterans earlier this week.