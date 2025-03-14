The Cowboys are pushing to sign Kupp, would may decide on his next team as soon as Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Rams released Kupp on Wednesday, with subsequent reports suggesting numerous teams are interested in signing him. That's no surprise, considering he mostly remained productive when he wasn't injured last year and now becomes arguably the top WR in an extremely weak free-agent class. On the other hand, he'll turn 32 this summer, missed at least five games each of the past three seasons, and finished 2024 with career lows of 10.6 yards per catch and 7.1 yards per target. There's also the matter of his best fit being the slot, where CeeDee Lamb has done a large portion of his damage in recent years. Granted, that's a better problem than the Cowboys' current problem of not having enough talent alongside Lamb.