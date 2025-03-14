David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports that the Cowboys aren't in the mix to sign Kupp, despite ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting otherwise Friday morning.

Schefter referred to the Cowboys as a "sleeper team that has emerged and is now making a push" to sign Kupp, while Moore says "it won't happen" after talking to a person with "knowledge of the club's thinking." We may never know which report was accurate, unless, of course, Kupp ends up signing with the Cowboys. Other reports have suggested a number of teams are interested, which makes sense given the weak free-agent crop of wide receivers. Kupp turns 32 in June and hasn't played more than 12 regular-season games in a year since 2021, but he should at least remain useful as a possession receiver for another year or three.