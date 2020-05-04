Cooper Rush: Done in Dallas
Rush was waived by the Cowboys on Monday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Dallas' decision to cut Rush comes following the news that Andy Dalton has officially signed with the team as Dak Prescott's backup. The selection of developmental project Ben DiNucci in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft also accounts for the team's No. 3 spot, making Rush the odd man out in Dallas' quarterback room. The 26-year-old only attempted three regular-season passes in three years after joining the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan in 2017, and he'll now be free to look for another depth opportunity with a new organization.
