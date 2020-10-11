Rush will participate in a workout with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.

The 26-year-old quarterback most recently suited up as a member of the Giants' practice squad, but he apparently did not show enough for offensive coordinator Jason Garrett to consider him indispensable. Houston is taking a look at its developmental quarterback options, as the team currently has AJ McCarron, a Bill O'Brien-era holdover playing on a $4 million deal, in place as the No. 2 QB behind Deshaun Watson.