Rush has signed with Dallas' practice squad, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Rush was competing with Will Grier for the backup quarterback position behind Dak Prescott during training camp. The team ultimately opted to cut both and keep Prescott as the lone quarterback on the 53-man roster. The team will likely call up one of the two to be the emergency backup come Week 1.
More News
-
Cooper Rush: Released by Dallas•
-
Cowboys' Cooper Rush: Plays pair of possessions Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Cooper Rush: Starting Saturday's exhibition•
-
Cowboys' Cooper Rush: Still ticketed for backup role•
-
Cowboys' Cooper Rush: Sees action late in Week 18•
-
Cowboys' Cooper Rush: Headed back to No. 2 role•