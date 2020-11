Rush is not expected to start Sunday's game against the Steelers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

It appears as if Garrett Gilbert will take over as the Cowboys' starting quarterback Sunday in lieu of Rush, who is expected to be called up to the active roster sometime this weekend. Given Ben DiNucci's struggles in the same role last week, it'll be interesting to see whether Rush or DiNucci act as the backup, particularly in what figures to be a tough matchup against the Steelers' defense.