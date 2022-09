Rush will back up Dak Prescott to begin the season, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

While Rush is currently on the practice squad as part of some roster juggling shenanigans by the Cowboys, the 28-year-old will be promoted to the active roster ahead of Week 1's game against the Buccaneers. Rush started only one game last season but he made it count, leading Dallas to a Week 8 win in Minnesota.