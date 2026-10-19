The Falcons are expected to release Rush on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Rush will cede his spot on the 53-man roster to Andy Dalton, who will join starter Michael Penix and backups Tua Tagovailoa and Jack Strand as the Falcons keep a four-man quarterback room intact. While Penix and Tagovailoa were sidelined with injuries for the first two games of the season, Rush filled in as the team's starter and delivered a pair of poor performances in losses to the Steelers and Panthers. Rush finishes his time in Atlanta having completed 22 of 39 pass attempts for 229 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions while also losing a fumble.