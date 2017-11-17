Corbin Bryant: Waived Thursday
Bryant (elbow) was waived from injured reserve Thursday according to the NFL transaction report.
Bryant was placed on IR early in the preseason after suffering an elbow injury against the Giants. If now healthy, the defensive tackle is free to sign on with a new team.
