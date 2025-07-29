Cordarrelle Patterson: In line to be released
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Patterson (undisclosed) is set to be released by the Steelers, Brooke Pryor of ESPN reports.
Pryor's report cited the source himself: Patterson, who posted on X that the Steelers had released "old washed up" Cordarrelle Patterson "on his day off." Pittsburgh can gain $2.8 million in cap space with the move, per Pryor. During the 2024 regular season with the Steelers, Patterson recorded 135 rushing yards, 80 receiving yards and a score and 240 kickoff-return yards.
