Patterson (undisclosed) is set to be released by the Steelers, Brooke Pryor of ESPN reports.

Pryor's report cited the source himself: Patterson, who posted on X that the Steelers had released "old washed up" Cordarrelle Patterson "on his day off." Pittsburgh can gain $2.8 million in cap space with the move, per Pryor. During the 2024 regular season with the Steelers, Patterson recorded 135 rushing yards, 80 receiving yards and a score and 240 kickoff-return yards.