The Steelers released Patterson (undisclosed) on Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Patterson had posted on X on Monday that he was being released, and the official transaction came through a day later, which gives the Steelers an extra $2.8 million in cap space. Patterson has been utilized across multiple positions on offense and has plenty of special-teams experience as a returner, so the veteran should garner interest from teams as the 2025 season approaches.