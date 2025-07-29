Cordarrelle Patterson: Officially let go by Pittsburgh
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Steelers released Patterson (undisclosed) on Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.
Patterson had posted on X on Monday that he was being released, and the official transaction came through a day later, which gives the Steelers an extra $2.8 million in cap space. Patterson has been utilized across multiple positions on offense and has plenty of special-teams experience as a returner, so the veteran should garner interest from teams as the 2025 season approaches.
