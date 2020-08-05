Tankersley was activated off the reserve/COVID 19 list then waived by the Dolphins on Tuesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

The 2017 third-round pick had a rough tenure in Miami, especially considering he spent all of the 2019 season rehabbing from a torn ACL. Tankersley has 36 tackles (26 solo) and seven pass breakups through 17 career games in the NFL.