The Cardinals are slated to release Clement on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Clement failed to beat out Keaontay Ingram and Emari Demercado during the preseason, but he won't be subjected to waivers and can immediately begin testing the waters for a depth opportunity elsewhere. In nine appearances with Arizona last season, Clement turned 15 carries into 55 yards and one touchdown. He also caught five of seven targets for 54 yards.