Clement (shoulder) received medical clearance Monday, NJ.com's Mike Kaye reports.

The Super Bowl XXXIX hero has struggled with injuries ever since his big moment, limited to 15 games and 259 rushing yards over the past two seasons. Now that he's been cleared from October surgery, the unrestricted free agent hopes to re-sign with the Eagles. Regardless of where he ends up signing, Clement will need to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster, considering he's played nearly as many snaps on special teams (474) as on offense (497) in three NFL seasons.

