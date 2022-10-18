Clement revered to the Cardinals' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Clement signed with Arizona's practice squad Tuesday and was activated for his first game with the team Sunday. However, the 27-year-old did not record a statistic and played all 15 of his snaps on special teams, as Eno Benjamin handled the bulk of the Cardinals' carries with running backs James Conner (ribs) and Darrel Williams (knee) sidelined. Clement could stand to see another elevation from the practice squad if these rushers remain out during Thursday's game against the Saints.