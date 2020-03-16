Corey Clement: Hitting open market
Clement (shoulder) is set to become an unrestricted free agent, with the Eagles choosing to not extend a contract tender, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.
The minimum restricted free-agent tender costs $2.132 million, which would be a large number for a third/fourth-string running back. Clement was never able to build on the promise of a rookie season that culminated with a huge performance in the Super Bowl, hindered by knee and shoulder injuries the past two years. He's believed to have undergone shoulder surgery in October.
