Clement (shoulder) is set to become an unrestricted free agent, with the Eagles choosing to not extend a contract tender, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.

The minimum restricted free-agent tender costs $2.132 million, which would be a large number for a third/fourth-string running back. Clement was never able to build on the promise of a rookie season that culminated with a huge performance in the Super Bowl, hindered by knee and shoulder injuries the past two years. He's believed to have undergone shoulder surgery in October.