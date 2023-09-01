Clement was picked up by the Cardinals' practice squad Thursday, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports.

Clement was released by Arizona on Tuesday after failing to beat out Keaontay Ingram and Emari Demercado for a depth backfield spot behind James Conner. He finished the preseason strong with 84 yards on 16 touches in the preseason finale against the Vikings on Saturday. He appeared in nine games for the Cardinals last season where he rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries while adding five catches for 54 yards.