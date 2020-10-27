The Giants signed Coleman to the practice squad Tuesday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.

Coleman played eight games with the Giants back in 2018 before tearing his ACL, and he hasn't played in an NFL game since. The 2016 first-round pick signed with the Giants back in March and was cut before the 2020 season began, but he'll get another chance in New York. The Giants have five wide receivers on the active roster, but C.J. Board (concussion) may not be ready for Week 8. Coleman could add depth if that's the case.