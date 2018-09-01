Corey Coleman: Can't cut it with Buffalo

The Bills have released Coleman, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Bills didn't pay much -- a 2020 seventh-round pick -- to acquire Coleman from the Browns at the beginning of August, but the team was so thin at wideout that the thought was he could possibly work his way up to the No. 2 spot in quick fashion. He never got up to speed, however, and a disappointing preseason led to the 2016 first-rounder's release. He'll now be looking for a third NFL chance just three years into the league.

