Corey Coleman: Goes unclaimed on waivers

Coleman passed through waivers unclaimed Tuesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Coleman spent less than a week with the Patriots, after the team decided to use his roster spot to acquire former teammate Josh Gordon. The 2016 first-round pick reportedly worked out for numerous teams prior to signing with New England, so it's likely that Coleman will find a new home in the league before long.

