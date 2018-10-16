Corey Coleman: Has workout with Jets
Coleman is scheduled for a workout with the Jets on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
It's been a precipitous fall for the 2016 first-round pick of the Browns. Over the last two and a half months, Coleman was traded to Buffalo, waived at the end of the preseason, signed with the Patriots, waived again, became a member of New England's practice squad and eventually jettisoned for good by the Pats on Sept. 29. The Jets have a banged-up receiving corps at the moment -- Quincy Enunwa has a high-ankle sprain, Terrelle Pryor pulled his groin Sunday and Charone Peake has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury -- but Coleman has competition in the form of Rishard Matthews for a potential roster spot.
