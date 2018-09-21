Corey Coleman: Intrigues the Patriots

Coach Bill Belichick noted that Coleman, who is now a member of the Patriots' practice squad, is a talented player that the team wants to keep working with, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Normally we don't get too fired up about practice squad wideouts who have been cut twice in a month, but as the No. 15 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Coleman does have some untapped upside. If he practices well, he's a candidate to be promoted to the Patriots' active roster and could conceivably make a splash before the end of the season.