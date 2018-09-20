Corey Coleman: Joins Patriots' practice squad
Coleman signed with the Patriots' practice squad Thursday, Kevin Duffy of MassLive.com reports.
Coleman was cut by the Patriots on Monday to make room for Josh Gordon after Gordan was acquired from Cleveland. Coleman went unclaimed through waivers Tuesday, and will now work to earn a depth role in New England via the practice squad.
