Corey Coleman: Latches on with Giants' practice squad

The Giants signed Coleman to their practice squad Thursday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Coleman's addition comes after he apparently impressed team brass during a workout Wednesday. While he won't be included on the Giants' 53-man roster, Coleman could eventually push for a depth role in the New York receiving corps -- if he isn't scooped up by another team -- once he gets acclimated with coach Pat Shurmur's offensive system. Coleman's most recent stint came with New England in September, but he was waived without ever suiting up in a game.

