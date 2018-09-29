Corey Coleman: Released by Patriots
Coleman was released from the Patriots' practice squad Saturday, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.
Coleman has now been cut three times in a little over a month, which could make it tough for the former first-round selection to find a new home. However, he does have upside and could find his way on to another team's practice squad in need of wideout depth.
