Corey Coleman: Will sign with New England
Coleman and the Patriots agreed to a one-year contract Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Coleman, a 2016 first-round selection, will join his third team in just over a month after he failed to earn a roster spot with the Bills at the conclusion of the preseason following his acquisition from Cleveland. The Patriots don't have much in the way of depth in their receiver room with Julian Edelman serving a suspension, so Coleman could have an opportunity to make an impact in the passing game once he gets comfortable with the playbook. He'll tentatively slot in as the team's No. 4 receiver behind Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson.
