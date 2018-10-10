Corey Coleman: Works out for Bucs
Coleman worked out for Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.
Though Coleman was in Tampa Bay for a workout, it isn't clear if a deal was reached, as the former first-round draft pick continues to look for another chance in the NFL after flaming out in Cleveland. Coleman also spent time with the Patriots this season.
